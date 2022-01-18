OTC Markets Group Welcomes Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: QUIS; OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “QUISF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to reach the next milestone in our journey as a publicly traded company, as we upgrade to trade on the OTCQX Market – the highest tier of OTC Markets,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “In conjunction with the operational progress our team continues to make in both Payments and Cloud Solutions segments, the upgrade elevates Quisitive’s status within the capital markets and provides us with the opportunity to enhance our corporate visibility and increase shareholder value.”

Securities Law USA acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS; OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from fifteen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Quisitive Management Contact

Mike Reinhart

President and Chief Executive Officer

mike.reinhart@quisitive.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

