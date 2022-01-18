PortalGuard Identity & Access Management (IAM) Platform Chosen by Lawrence County, South Dakota for Frictionless Cyber Security & Insurance Compliance

WALL, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced Lawrence County, SD has selected its PortalGuard IAM platform, including WEB-key biometric authentication. PortalGuard will provide its staff with seamless, secure access to mission-critical county applications and data that meets its cyber security and insurance compliance requirements.



Lawrence County is using PortalGuard to consolidate IAM technologies, unify its identity control, support insurance compliance, and a zero trust initiative. The PortalGuard platform enables the County's IT team to consolidate its security tools and services, reduce its on-premises footprint, and simplify IT touchpoints. The County sought to avoid mandating that employees use personal phones for work purposes, so the IT team implemented the WEB-key biometric solution as the primary authentication factor for Microsoft Windows access to enhance workstation login security and meet cyber insurance requirements. By using PortalGuard, the County gains strong IAM security controls with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities. The platform's seventeen available authentication options, including WEB-key's biometric authentication capabilities, deliver an efficient, easy-to-use, and frictionless user experience across all their enterprise resources.

"Only a flexible and powerful approach to IAM security can help organizations meet the increasing challenges of today's threat landscape," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "We are proud to provide our county government customers with cost-effective solutions to secure their operations, improve their user experience, and implement unified security controls that verify users' identities with a passwordless approach. PortalGuard and WEB-key provide advanced and flexible IAM capabilities without negatively impacting workflow. Best of all, PortalGuard is customized to the client environment, not the other way around, and easily integrates with existing systems."

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

