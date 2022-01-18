GBTs’ Wireless Motion Detection Patent Application was Approved for Prioritized Examination

The “Track 1”, prioritized examination goal is to provide a final disposition within twelve months of prioritized status being granted



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), wireless motion detection, nonprovisional patent application, was approved on January 2022 for prioritized examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”).

The Company expects its first USPTO’s office action within the next few months. Prioritized examination is a procedure for expedited review of a patent application. The USPTO’s goal for prioritized examination is to provide a final disposition within twelve months of this prioritized status being granted. The technology, which has assigned an internal code name “Apollo”, is currently under design with the goal of developing a real time movement and position detection system that is based on radio waves. The system will send radio waves within specific frequencies and analyze the reflected information using AI algorithm with the goal of identifying distinctive patterns to construct real time movements and positions. The goal of Apollo, which is currently under design, is to detect stationary and moving objects using a wireless computer vision system and in turn construct a 3D imaging through neural network algorithms. The goal is to operate within indoor/outdoor environments in all weather conditions. The technology is once developed planned to enable accurate 3D imaging of people and object’s motion and position within a covered area. Its range could theoretically be extended to cover large regions using repeaters and antenna arrays. GBT believes that the technology can be an innovative computer vision solution to be used for a wide variety of applications among them are autonomous vehicles, health watching and security systems. As a reminder, the Company filed a non-provisional patent application on September 10, 2021, serial number 17471213. As the Apollo system is currently under design, the Company will face a number of risks in fully developing the system as an initial prototype and then for ultimate commercialization. These risks include capital and human resource constraints among other risks. There is no guarantee that we will successfully develop the Apollo.

"We are excited to receive a prioritized examination status for our Apollo patent application, as we strongly believe that this type of technology can offer an innovative wireless solution within many domains. We believe the use of radio technology can enable efficient scan-and-detect capabilities and ultimately provide the ability to virtually enable a system to “see” through walls and other mediums. We intended to implement this technology within the Apollo project to equip it with high-resolution abilities to measure very small movement changes. We believe these types of capabilities can be efficiently used theoretically in wide variety of domains, for example, measuring human vitals at home, detecting vital abnormalities or falls. We believe another potential use is use as an efficient driver’s monitoring system, detecting impaired or distracted drivers, providing audible/visual alerts; and in extreme cases, taking over the vehicle to ensure safety. Apollo’s range is planned to be extended using repeaters which we believe could potentially make it an excellent solution performing as “eyes” for autonomous vehicles and added security for law enforcement and military applications. It is our goal to develop the Apollo system to use theoretically deep learning technology to enable rapid analysis of the reflected RF data, identifying living entities and objects, and constructing a computerized imaging in real time. As the system is currently under design, we consider the Apollo patent to be one of our major intellectual property assets and we are interested in expediting its application process so that we can start its commercialization” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

