Terrestrial Energy appoints managing director to spearhead commercialization of new nuclear technology in the UK

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy has appointed a senior nuclear industry executive as Managing Director of UK operations as the company advances its new nuclear technology.



Michael Drury joins the company from the UK National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL), where he led the business development function for New Build and Advanced Nuclear Technologies, including Small Modular Reactors and Advanced Modular Reactors.

The appointment comes as Terrestrial Energy moves forward with the development and commercialization of its Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) Generation IV nuclear technology in the UK.

Mr Drury has extensive experience of strategy and execution at the intersection of industry and government in the nuclear industry at both NNL and previously at Nuvia.

Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy said: “Terrestrial Energy’s North American developments are moving its Generation IV nuclear power plant towards near term deployment, and we recognize that IMSR technology is an ideal nuclear technology innovation for the UK, especially at a time of escalating energy and power prices. We are delighted that Michael has joined Terrestrial Energy to lead the company’s UK business development as interest in new nuclear innovation gathers pace. He brings a unique and deep understanding of the UK’s energy policy framework and its vibrant nuclear sector.”

Michael Drury, UK Managing Director of Terrestrial Energy said: “Through its Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the UK is committed to new nuclear technology and innovation to deliver Net Zero goals. This creates an exciting market opportunity for Terrestrial Energy’s Generation IV power plant. IMSR technology is an ideal fit as it produces clean electricity 50 percent more efficiently than conventional nuclear technology. Its high-quality heat gives a multi-use industrial case that includes cost-effective green-hydrogen production. I look forward to accelerating the company’s UK plans and commencing programmes for site identification, regulatory engagement, and supply chain development including national laboratory and university testing of major components.”

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of small and modular nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. The IMSR is a non-Light Water Reactor that uses Generation IV technology to generate electricity 50 percent more efficiently than conventional nuclear reactor technology. The IMSR represents a step-change improvement in economics, versatility and functionality of nuclear power plants that is possible only through Generation IV technology. IMSR power plants will provide resilient, reliable, dispatchable, zero-carbon and cost-competitive electric power, as well as high-grade industrial heat for use in many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis, hydrogen production and desalination, and in so doing extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. IMSR power plants have the potential to make important contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum and can scale to meet net-zero policy goals of major industrial economies. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators and industrial partners to complete IMSR engineering and to commission the first IMSR power plants within a decade.

Website: www.terrestrialenergy.com

E-mail: info@terrestrialenergy.com