Safe-T Group and TerraZone Collaborate to Advance Global Sales, Marketing and Development of ZoneZero® Zero Trust Network Access Software Technology

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or “the Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that it has entered an agreement with TerraZone Ltd. (“TerraZone”) for ZoneZero®, Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Access (“ZTNA”) product technology.

TerraZone, based in Israel, is a specialist focused on providing customers in enterprise and government markets with an array of advanced information technology and cyber security services. Under terms of the agreement, TerraZone will co-locate staff in Safe-T’s headquarters and will be responsible for all sales, marketing, product development and support of ZoneZero®. TerraZone will also be responsible for maintaining and expanding all global customer and partner programs. As a result of this agreement, Safe-T expects to reduce operating expenses at its Enterprise Cybersecurity business unit starting by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Safe-T will maintain all rights and IP for its technology and products.

“We are pleased to enter this strategic new relationship with TerraZone for ZoneZero®, a firm founded by Amir Mizhar, a former director and the former chief software architect of Safe-T. TerraZone is led by an accomplished group of cybersecurity veterans, a team which we believe can help us accelerate ZoneZero®’s further penetration into the global enterprise market. Furthermore, though this agreement, Safe-T will be able to leverage TerraZone’s expertise, reduce our ongoing sales, marketing, and development investments into ZoneZero®, while still maintaining the benefit from the vast potential of ZTNA,” said Eitan Bremler, VP of Product Strategy at Safe-T.

Safe-T has established a global partnership network for ZoneZero® in the U.S., Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region, addressing the needs of customers across many enterprise verticals. TerraZone intends to leverage those connections, working closely with the Safe-T team and partners to support current clients and further advance the penetration of ZoneZero® into new customers.

“We are excited by the sizable potential we see for ZoneZero® as the enterprise security market moves to embrace the many benefits of ZTNA. In the short time since ZoneZero® was introduced, it has quickly gained recognition by many of the industry’s leading analysts including Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and Quadrant, and established a global network of channel partners such as Fujitsu and DataGroup. It is our intent to fully leverage the impressive foundation that Safe-T has created for ZoneZero®, working with team to drive deeper into the enterprise security market,” commented, Ofir Zvik, Chief Technology Officer of TerraZone.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.



Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizations’ access use cases, whether from outside the organization or within the organization, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one comprised of both millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T, please visit www.safetgroup.com .

About TerraZone Ltd.



TerraZone Ltd. is a global information security provider with targeted insight and specialized technologies in a wide range of verticals, including finance, health, insurance, government, and more. TerraZone was funded by world-class cyber security, technology and cloud experts and caters to the unique need of small and large businesses throughout their lifecycle. TerraZone's mission is to secure corporate data over networks, legacy or modern, and help to prevent potential ransomware attacks that could lead to instant shut down of operations and significant revenue loss.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the momentum for its ZoneZero® product, the anticipated acceptance of ZTNA technology, its ability to leverage TerraZone’s expertise, the ability to effectively penetrate new markets and its ability to reduce operating expenses in its Enterprise Cybersecurity business unit and to reduce investments into ZoneZero® while still maintaining the benefits from ZTNA. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

Safe-T Group Ltd.

813-334-9745

investors@safe-t.com