ClassOne Appoints Ken Gibbons Director of Global Customer Service as Company Sees Continued Growth

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology (classone.com), a leading global provider of high-performance semiconductor wet processing tools, announced that semiconductor industry veteran Ken Gibbons has been appointed director of global customer service. Reporting to CEO Byron Exarcos, Gibbons is charged with ensuring ClassOne’s strong support programs keep pace with the company’s exponential growth. For the past two consecutive fiscal periods, ClassOne has achieved 41 percent growth year-over-year.



“ClassOne is known for our world-class customer support. Given our recent strong growth, both in revenue and personnel, the time was right to bring in a seasoned pro like Ken to take our global support to the next level,” said Exarcos. “In addition to unifying our worldwide field service engineers, parts programs and service offerings, Ken will consolidate our install, warranty and post-warranty support under one organization. This will allow us to streamline support for our current installed base while developing new service offerings that focus on customers’ critical manufacturing technology development requirements.”

Gibbons has more than 25 years of in-depth semiconductor industry experience, heavily focused on process development and equipment service. Before joining ClassOne, he spent more than 11 years at Applied Materials in process management as well as field operations and business-unit management. Prior to that, Gibbons held a succession of roles at Semitool, including process development engineering, regional process management, and, ultimately, global field process manager, directing the company’s equipment support efforts worldwide.

Headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, ClassOne Technology has become a preferred provider of advanced wet-chemical wafer processing equipment for ≤200mm semiconductor wafers. The Solstice® series provides high-performance single-wafer electrochemical deposition (ECD) and wafer surface preparation processes. The Solstice platform is available in hardware configurations with two to eight processing chambers to cover process development as well as low-, medium-, and high-volume production. The Trident™ series provides an array of high-efficiency, highly dependable spin-rinse-dryers and spray solvent tools for batch-processing. The company brings high-performance processing technology to compound semiconductor and other key markets, including photonics, power, 5G, microLED and MEMS. Hundreds of ClassOne tools are presently in use building leading-edge devices in major fabs and research facilities around the world. Additional information on ClassOne products, processes and performance can be found at classone.com.

