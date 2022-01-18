Disclosure of indirect transactions in the shares of Gabriel Holding A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and closely related parties

English Danish

In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Gabriel Holding A/S publishes the following transaction.

Major shareholder in Gabriel Holding A/S, GAB Invest ApS, has announced that a change has been made in the group of owners. This means, as specified below, that the three remaining shareholders (previously 4) increase their respective ownership interest in GAB Invest ApS, thereby increasing their indirect shareholding in Gabriel Holding A/S. The transaction is thus carried out at holding company level.

