Blink Charging to Supply Electric Vehicle Chargers to GM Car Dealerships in U.S. and Canada

Deployment of Blink’s EV chargers at participating GM dealerships will help support accelerated adoption of EVs

Miami Beach, FL, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services, announced today it is deploying EV chargers at General Motors (GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. Working with leading facility solutions provider ABM, Blink is supplying its IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to participating GM dealerships.

“We are proud to bring Blink’s EV charging stations to GM dealerships, providing the vital infrastructure needed to charge GM’s growing lineup of EV models,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink’s technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will help play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption.”

Working with ABM, which delivers turnkey EV charging installations, Blink has already started shipping chargers to selected GM dealerships and currently has orders on hand to supply GM dealers in the U.S. and Canada with additional charging stations over the next several months.

The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 Amps of output, delivering 19.2kW to EVs, and reducing charge times for new EVs that are coming to market. The IQ 200 also enables maximum flexibility and customer control through multiple deployment configurations, including wall mount, pole mount, and pedestal mount options. In addition, the IQ 200 features local load management allowing 2 to 20 chargers to be deployed on a single shared circuit.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports in 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services includes its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that includes janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue exceeding $6 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187