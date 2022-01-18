KRISTY DEAN JOINS ENDEAVORS AS COHEN CLINIC REGIONAL DIRECTOR

San Antonio, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors is excited to welcome Kristy Dean into the position of Cohen Clinic Regional Director, a role in which she will provide oversight and support to three clinic directors at the Endeavors Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in San Antonio, Killeen, and El Paso, Texas.

Dean is a strong, professional clinician with a Master of Arts focused in Marriage & Family Therapy from St. Mary's University. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Marriage & Family Therapist, as well as a Texas state board approved LPC and LMFT supervisor.

As an experienced clinical supervisor, therapist, and non-profit leader, Dean has a demonstrated history of working in the mental health care industry and in military settings. She is skilled in crisis intervention, family therapy, clinical supervision, trauma, and life transitions.

Her past experience includes work as Chief Clinical Officer at the Jewish Family Service of San Antonio, Military and Family Life Counselor at several reputable institutions, Regional Supervisor for the Military & Family Life Counseling Program at Magellan Health, and Program Director for JOVEN Youth Organization, among others.

Dean’s experience in both large-scale program management and one-on-one client interactions gives her a unique and personalized insight into the work Endeavors does at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics.

Dean started work on Dec. 16th and has been a welcome addition to the Endeavors team, according to Chip Fulghum, Endeavors COO. “We are fortunate to have someone with Kristy’s experience and clinical expertise leading our three clinics across the state of Texas.”

"I am so excited to be part of this Endeavors team,” said Dean. “Serving military families is the most gratifying work that there is, and I am thrilled to be able to do that with this world-class organization."