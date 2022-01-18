California Water Service Group Launches Annual College Scholarship Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) announced today that it is now accepting applications for its ninth annual College Scholarship Program from students residing in areas served by its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries. The utility will distribute a total of $80,000 in scholarships this year.



Four $10,000 scholarships will be awarded, along with additional scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. Eligible applicants must plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

“We want to make a difference in the communities we serve and are committed to investing in the education of our local students,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are amazed at the quality of students who apply each year; these future leaders are dedicated to their communities and families, and are consistently high achievers. We encourage any students who meet the eligibility criteria to apply.”

The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $520,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students may visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships. The application period will close on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Winners will be announced in the summer.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, along with Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

