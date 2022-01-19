LIZHI Successfully Holds 2021 Voice Gala Awards Ceremony, Providing Multifaceted Support to Content Creators

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI") (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, wrapped up its successful 2021 Voice Gala with an awards ceremony yesterday. The annual Voice Gala is one of LIZHI’s major activities each year, aimed at uncovering the potential of content creators through a series of events and rewarding outstanding creators with an array of prizes including the Honor of the Year award. ​​



Originally launched in 2018, the LIZHI Voice Gala is now in its fourth year. The event serves as a platform for content creators to express themselves, share their creative work, and communicate and interact with one another. The awards ceremony was broadcast live online on the LIZHI App and the host of exciting events drew enthusiastic participation from audiences, bringing content creators and podcast fans together through positive interactions.

Ever since the company’s founding in 2013, the user experience has been at the core of LIZHI’s services, from looking after the growth of content creators to building and perfecting a range of content creator cultivation and support mechanisms. LIZHI aims to provide its content creators with commercialization potential and exposure through creator support plans and a range of incentives. The “Echo Plan” that LIZHI launched has supported content creators in creating commercialized service systems, holding offline podcast salons, providing user traffic support, and creating a content creators data center.

Content creators can also be rewarded directly by their audience. Fans can gift their favorite creators with “virtual gifts” such as flowers, applause, and stars. LIZHI has also set up a special support program called “The Sunshine Project” to assist content creators living with disabilities such as vision impairment to showcase their vocal talent with a wider audience.

“LIZHI is a welcoming platform where all content creators and fans can succeed together,” said Mr. Qianqi Jiu, the champion of the 2021 Silver-Level Content Creators category, during his speech at the 2021 LIZHI Voice Gala awards ceremony. “LIZHI is full of joy and excitement. You’ll never know what kind of surprises your fans will bring and who will join your livestreams, and who you might end up creating everlasting friendships with.”

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, shared: “We are delighted to see the 2021 Voice Gala draw to a smooth conclusion. The awards ceremony gives our immensely talented content creators the chance to enjoy a moment of glory in the spotlight with fans and friends, while also helping creators gain more exposure and appreciation for their amazing talents and unique personal charm.

“Content creators are the foundation on which LIZHI’s audio ecosystem continues to expand and grow, so we are committed to our principle of putting users first while also deepening the level of multifaceted support and encouragement we provide to content creators in order for more of them to achieve their audio dreams.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm .

