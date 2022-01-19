Everything Blockchain Names Jessica Hunt Chief Marketing Officer

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced today that Jessica Hunt has been selected as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“Jessica brings a wealth of experience and a new perspective to Everything Blockchain,” said Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain’s Chief Executive Officer. “She joins our powerful and influential senior management team of pioneers and industry trendsetters to help make Everything Blockchain a household name.”

Hunt is a seasoned marketing professional with an impressive record of delivering results for companies at critical points of their growth. She has over ten years of experience in marketing, having worked for both startups and large organizations. Most recently, Hunt was CMO at One Exchange, a fintech company.

“I’m honored to join the Everything Blockchain team, and I look forward to maximizing the incredible expansion opportunities the company has in blockchain technologies,” said Hunt.

Hunt will lead and drive all aspects of Everything Blockchain’s marketing strategy to support and accelerate Everything Blockchain’s growth, including brand marketing, user experience, education, public relations and communication strategies, and retention strategies.

Everything Blockchain provides high-end technology services in game theory and blockchain infrastructure, design, security, and architecture. The company helps secure bi-directional data transmission using Blockchain for corporations, government entities, medium and small businesses, and anyone requiring NSA-level protection and control of data throughout its lifespan. Everything Blockchain uses cryptocurrency and Blockchain assets to stake and mine, compounding the company’s growth.

About Everything Blockchain

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Zero Trust.