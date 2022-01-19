Melco achieves top result in Macau with seven Michelin-stars honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022

MACAU, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022 with seven-Michelin stars for four signature restaurants located across its properties City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau. The achievement establishes Melco as one of Macau’s integrated resort operators with the highest number of Michelin-stars. Melco’s Cantonese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon, Pearl Dragon and Ying have been awarded a collective total of five Michelin-stars. Moreover, offering gastronomy that pays homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has been honored two Michelin-stars for the fourth consecutive year.



The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022 Star Revelation ceremony took place today; awarding Melco restaurants with the following star ratings:

Jade Dragon – 3 Michelin-stars

Three Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2022 (three stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (two stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2021

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2021 (three diamonds)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (two diamonds)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2021

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 – 2019

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018



Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – 2 Michelin-stars

Awarded two Michelin stars, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision. The restaurant at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2022 (two stars)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020 – 2021

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2020 – 2021



Pearl Dragon – 1 Michelin-star

Studio City’s Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Pearl Dragon offers a refined taste of China complemented by sophisticated décor. Dedicated to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2022 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2019 – 2021

Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2018

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017 – 2021



Ying – 1 Michelin-star

Awarded the coveted Michelin star, Ying is Altira Macau’s signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2022 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020 – 2021

Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2014 – 2019



