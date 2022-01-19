Next Hydrogen Announces Collaboration with Black & Veatch

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the “Company” or “Next Hydrogen“) (TSXV:NXH, OTC:NXHSF), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, to participate in their IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator program. This program will allow Next Hydrogen and Black & Veatch to collaborate on the development of green hydrogen solutions that have the potential to significantly decarbonize the industrial and transportation industries.



Next Hydrogen was selected among nearly 100 companies to participate in the program, which provides funding and support to companies on the cutting edge of climate technology.

Together, Black & Veatch and Next Hydrogen will develop engineered solutions for the production of green hydrogen in industrial uses such as ammonia, steel and cement, and transportation applications such as heavy mobility and off-highway fleets. Next Hydrogen’s unique hydrogen technology expertise and Black & Veatch’s vast network and engineering leadership will offer an integrated hydrogen solution to clients worldwide to help them achieve their decarbonisation and ESG initiatives.

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 38 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, they have helped clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of the most important infrastructure assets. Their revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow them on www.bv.com and on social media.

Contact Information

Raveel Afzaal, President and Chief Executive Officer

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Email: rafzaal@nexthydrogen.com

Phone: 647-961-6620

www.nexthydrogen.com

