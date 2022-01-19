OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Dollar Resources Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (“Silver Dollar” or the “Company”) (CSE: SLV; OTCQX: SLVDF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver Dollar Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Silver Dollar’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol “SLV” and begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SLVDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Graduating to the OTCQX is anticipated to provide improved liquidity, an enhanced trading experience for our current U.S. shareholders and potential U.S. investors, and expose the company to a broader market audience,” said Michael Romanik, president of Silver Dollar. “The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration and we are currently drilling our flagship La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico.”

Nauth LPC acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that completed its initial public offering in May 2020 and is fully funded for 2022 with approximately $9 million in the treasury. The Company’s projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in the state of Durango, Mexico; and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potentially accretive acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally. For additional information, you can download Silver Dollar’s latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow Silver Dollar on Twitter by clicking here.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com