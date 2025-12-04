OTC Markets Group Welcomes KODIAK COPPER CORP. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced KODIAK COPPER CORP. (TSX-V: KDK; OTCQX: KDKCF), focused on the discovery of copper, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. KODIAK COPPER CORP. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

KODIAK COPPER CORP. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “KDKCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak, said, “Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market reflects the strength of our business, the quality of our governance, and our commitment to building long-term value for shareholders as we continue to advance our copper-gold projects. Trading on the OTCQX enhances our visibility with U.S. investors and provides improved accessibility and transparency. We are pleased to reach this higher tier and look forward to the opportunities it will help unlock for Kodiak.”

About KODIAK COPPER CORP.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper’s most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a top-tier mine. To date, drilling has outlined seven substantial mineralized zones across the property, and Kodiak is delivering an Initial Resource estimate for MPD in 2025. The Initial Resource estimate for the first four mineralized zones announced in June 2025, has already highlighted the project's scale and potential. Drill results on the remaining three zones from Kodiak’s 2025 exploration program will be incorporated into the full Initial Resource estimate, expected by year end. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and multiple untested targets, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the district-scale potential of MPD to build critical mass and make the next discovery.

Kodiak’s founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

