OTC Markets Group Welcomes Osprey BONK Trust to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Osprey BONK Trust (OTCQX: OBNK), an open ended Delaware Grantor Trust that invests substantially all of its assets in BONK, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Osprey BONK Trust is now trading on OTCQX under the symbol “OBNK.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Osprey BONK Trust

Osprey BONK Trust is an open ended Delaware Grantor Trust that invests substantially all of its assets in BONK. The Trust's goal is to track the performance of BONK less any expenses incurred. Eligible investors can invest in a Private Placement at the corresponding NAV. Osprey Funds, LLC is the Sponsor and manager of the Trust and CSC Delaware Trust Company serves as Trustee.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

