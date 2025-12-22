OTC Markets Group Welcomes WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. (TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQX: WRLGF), a gold exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “WRLGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We welcome this graduation to the OTCQX, a platform that will give investors greater access to West Red Lake Gold,” said Shane Williams, President and CEO. “We are within sight of commercial production at the Madsen Mine and are excited to trade as a gold producer in 2026.”

About WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company that is publicly traded and focused on its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG is also advancing its wholly owned Rowan Property towards production as a complementary gold mining operation in Red Lake.

