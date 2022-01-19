Parsons Awarded Over $100M Task Order for Department of Homeland Security COVID-19 Testing

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced that the company was awarded a task order to provide testing solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities across the United States. The award includes a one-year base and two one-year option periods, for a potential total value, including surge capacity, of more than $100 million. This task order was issued under the DHS COVID-19 Testing Solutions IDIQ, on which Parsons was awarded a contract in November of 2020.



Parsons will supply best-in-class, emergency use authorized, portable, rapid molecular and rapid antigen test kits to DHS, as well as provide logistics, coordination, and training support as part of this important testing effort. Parsons will leverage its DetectWise™ solution to enable reliable and timely supply of test kits as well as effective logistics and coordination support and visualization capabilities.

“As we continue to battle the pandemic, testing availability is a crucial component to helping DHS fulfill its mission of securing the nation from threats, and keeping people safe by helping detect and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Jon Moretta, President, Engineered Systems, for Parsons. “We are proud to provide our biosurveillance knowledge to the Department, leveraging our industry-leading resources, capabilities, and expertise as we work with DHS and organizations around the world to improve disease surveillance, monitoring, and detection; public health and medical situational awareness; and research, development, testing, and evaluation.”

The award reflects the company’s commitment to a One Parsons approach, leveraging expertise from across the company to deliver integrated, advanced solutions to customers. Parsons leveraged information technology capabilities from its program management information systems (PMIS) expertise developed and used by its critical infrastructure business units to support logistics tracking and visualization within DetectWiseTM.

Parsons’ DetectWise™ solution, part of the company’s growing biosurveillance portfolio, offers a one-stop-shop for COVID-19 testing, attestation, credentialing, and data management, for any agency or business that needs to comply with workforce regulations or manage facility, event, or travel safety for crowds. An easy-to-use, secure technology platform allows users to complete self-attestations, upload vaccination status, and access and integrate COVID test results in real-time. The software makes it simple to manage this data, and issue access credentials as needed for facility or event access.

This proven platform, which has continuously advanced through innovative technologies as the challenges of the pandemic have evolved, is used by major event producers, Fortune 500 companies, nursing homes, hospitals, airports, and state and local governments to help reduce the spread of COVID.

To learn more about DetectWise, visit Parsons.com/products/DetectWise/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global security, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

