Net1 to Host Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1”) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 results after the market close on February 9, 2022. Net1 management will host a conference call to review these results on February 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To participate in the call, dial 1-508-924-4326 (US and Canada), 0333-300-1418 (U.K. only) or 010-201-6800 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request “Net1 call” upon dial-in. The call will also be webcast on the Net1 homepage, www.net1.com. Please click on the webcast link at least ten minutes prior to the call. A webcast of the call will be available for replay on the Net1 website.

Participants can pre-register for the February 10, 2022, conference call by navigating to https://services.choruscall.za.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4585301&linkSecurityString=825dd9610. Participants utilizing this pre-registration service will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a leading financial technology company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to deliver on its mission of financial inclusion through the distribution of low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and merchants in Southern Africa. Net1 also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

