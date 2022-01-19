New AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Graphics Unleash High-Efficiency, Powerful CAD Performance for Mainstream Workstation Users

– The Radeon PRO W6400 graphics card offers up to 3X higher performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced new additions to the AMD Radeon™ PRO W6000 Series desktop and mobile workstation graphics lineup, designed to deliver exceptional performance, stability and reliability for professional users, including CAD designers, engineers and office knowledge workers.



The new AMD Radeon PRO W6400 graphics card is built on the high-performance, energy efficient AMD RDNA™ 2 graphics architecture and advanced 6nm manufacturing process technology, with 16MB of high-bandwidth, low-latency AMD Infinity Cache™ memory technology acting as a bandwidth amplifier. Offering an ideal blend of performance and efficiency at an affordable price, the new graphics card is optimized for the requirements of today’s popular CAD and office productivity applications in a compact design that can be easily added to modern small-form-factor desktops.



Compared to the previous generation, the AMD Radeon PRO W6400 graphics card delivers up to three times higher performance1 in Autodesk AutoCAD© 2022 during 3D orbit rotational tests in shaded modes. It also offers up to 87 percent higher performance2 in McNeel Rhino using the Holomark 2 benchmark with mesh, object and model data stress tests. The new graphics card also offers performance gains in typical office applications and workloads, such as videoconferencing, email and web browsing, where reliability and stability are key.



Additions to the AMD Radeon PRO product family also include the AMD Radeon™ PRO W6500M and AMD Radeon™ PRO W6300M GPUs for next-gen professional mobile workstations. The new GPUs are also built on AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture with 6nm process technology and harness up to 8MB of AMD Infinity Cache memory technology to deliver ultra-high viewport frame rates, dependability and exceptional performance for professional applications.



“Work patterns have changed dramatically over the last year, requiring professional users to work more efficiently and complete projects faster than ever,” said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The Radeon PRO W6400 is a powerful graphics card that harnesses the award-winning AMD RDNA 2 architecture feature set, enabling not only mainstream CAD professionals to produce incredible and complex designs, but also meeting the demands of today’s office workers who need to edit images, create presentations, collaborate and multitask more than ever. In addition, the new AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series mobile graphics provide the ideal combination of performance and mobility to drive a range of workloads for professionals on the go.”

High-Performance and Advanced Features

The new additions to the AMD Radeon PRO product family deliver an ideal combination of performance, efficiency, and affordability for mainstream professional users. Key features include:

AMD RDNA 2 Architecture: The award-winning AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture delivers up to 94 percent faster performance over previous generation GCN architecture 3 .

The award-winning AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture delivers up to 94 percent faster performance over previous generation GCN architecture . AMD Infinity Cache™ Memory Technology: Up to 16MB of last-level data cache (L3) integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling higher performance compared to previous architectural designs.

Up to 16MB of last-level data cache (L3) integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling higher performance compared to previous architectural designs. Advanced Features: AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series graphics offer hardware-accelerated raytracing, remote working capabilities 4 , 8K display support, the latest PCIe® 3.0 and 4.0 high-speed data transfer, VR creator support 5 , HDR Ready support and Quad-buffer stereo – all supported as standard features.

AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series graphics offer hardware-accelerated raytracing, remote working capabilities , 8K display support, the latest PCIe® 3.0 and 4.0 high-speed data transfer, VR creator support , HDR Ready support and Quad-buffer stereo – all supported as standard features. Viewport Boost 6 : The dynamic resolution technology is designed to improve frame rates in GPU-limited scenarios. By intelligently lowering resolution only in scenarios where fast in-viewport movement is detected, it can deliver a significant improvement in interactivity without impacting user-perceived image quality.

The dynamic resolution technology is designed to improve frame rates in GPU-limited scenarios. By intelligently lowering resolution only in scenarios where fast in-viewport movement is detected, it can deliver a significant improvement in interactivity without impacting user-perceived image quality. Application Certifications: AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors such as Autodesk, Robert McNeel & Associates, and others to help ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are built and tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals. The list of certified applications can be found here.





Specifications, Pricing and Availability

Model Stream

Processors TFLOPS GDDR6 AMD

Infinity

Cache

(L3) Memory

Bandwidth Memory

Interface Display Outputs AMD Radeon PRO W6400 768

(12 CUs) Up to 3.54 (FP32)

Up to 7.07 (FP16) 4GB @ 16Gbps 16MB 128 GB/s 64-bit 2x DisplayPort™1.4 with DSC and audio support AMD Radeon PRO W6500M 1024

(16 CUs) Up to 5.30 (FP32)

Up to 10.61 (FP16) 4GB @ 16Gbps 16MB 128 GB/s 64-bit Dependent upon OEM configuration AMD Radeon PRO W6300M 768

(12 CUs) Up to 3.37 (FP32)

Up to 6.75 (FP16) 2GB @ 16Gbps 8MB 64 GB/s 32-bit Dependent upon OEM configuration



The AMD Radeon PRO W6400 graphics card is expected to be available beginning in Q1 2022, starting at an SEP of $229 USD. AMD Radeon PRO W6500M and Radeon PRO W6300M GPUs are expected to be available in pre-built OEM systems in select countries later this year.

©2022 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, AMD RDNA, Infinity Cache, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG Corporation. Other product names used herein are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only, and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this press release are plans only and subject to change.

1. Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of December 17, 2021 on a test system comprising Intel XeonW-2125 (Skylake-W) at 4Ghz, Windows® 10 Pro, and AMD Radeon™ PRO W6400 GPU pre-production sample / AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 3200 GPU with AMD Driver 21.40 RC. Benchmark Application: Autodesk AutoCAD® 2022 with file 1414.dwg, ‘Drainage Trencher’ model courtesy of Mastenbroek.com . Shaded Mode, Rotational Test Average (FPS @ 3840x2160px) PC manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary based on use of latest drivers. RPW-406

2. Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of December 10, 2021 on a test system comprising Intel XeonW-2125 (Skylake-W) at 4Ghz, 32 GB system memory, Windows 10 Pro, Radeon PRO W6400 GPU pre-production sample with Radeon PRO Driver 21.40 Pre-release version / AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 3200 GPU with AMD Driver 21.Q3. Benchmark Application: Holomark 2 Benchmark/ PC manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary based on use of latest drivers, production drivers and production silicon. RPW-393

3. Testing as of March 23, 2021 by AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen™ 5950X with AMD Radeon™ PRO W5700, AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800, AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 9100. Benchmark Applications: Lumion v.11 (Museum, Valley Winery, Downtown Development, Glass House, Villa Cabrera, Farnsworth, Residential Home, Beach House), Topaz Video Enhance AI 2.0.0 (Artemis-HQ, Gaia-HQ, Theia-Detail), Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS® Visualize 2021 SP3 (Camaro default angle, Yellow motorcycle, Snowmobile). Performance may vary based on factors such as tasks performed, driver version and hardware configuration. RPW-363



4. Compatible with AMD Radeon™ Pro WX 2100, 3100, 3200, 4100, 5100, 7100, 8200, 9100, and AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500, W5700, W6600, W6800 and VII GPUs. Remote Workstation functionality requires purchase and installation of Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops™, HP ZCentral™ Remote Boost, Microsoft® Remote Desktop Services, Teradici® Cloud Access Software or VMware Horizon®. Citrix and Microsoft require Enterprise driver 18.Q4 or newer, VMware requires Enterprise driver 20.Q3 or newer, ZCentral requires Enterprise driver 21.Q2 or newer, Teradici requires Enterprise driver 21.Q3 or newer. RPS-50a

5. Learn more at https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/vr-ready-creator

6. Learn more at https://www.amd.com/viewportboost

