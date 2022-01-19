Peter Dimakarakos joins Institutional Mortgage Capital as Managing Director

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Mortgage Capital (“IMC”) is pleased to announce that effective January 10th, 2022, Peter Dimakarakos joined the IMC team as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, reporting to Bob Fitzpatrick, Managing Director and Head of Core and Core Plus Investments and Client Relationships at IMC. As a member of the senior leadership team, Peter will be co-leading IMC’s origination platform alongside Darren Schmidt, Managing Director and Head of High Yield Investments. He will also work together with Paul Scholz, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, to co-manage the Active Mortgage Fund (“AMF”), IMC’s open-ended strategy focused on Core and Core Plus commercial mortgage investments.

Peter brings to IMC more than 25 years of experience in investment and corporate banking, structured finance, commercial real estate and portfolio management. He has held executive positions at several leading firms in the US and Canada where he completed more than $25 billion of financing transactions. Most recently, Peter led the real estate debt business in Canada for Fiera Real Estate Investments where he oversaw the origination, underwriting, compliance, portfolio management, credit, capital raising and operational functions for the platform.

“Peter’s extensive experience in the Canadian commercial real estate market will be a great asset to IMC,” said John Ho, CEO and CIO. “We are enhancing the team to support the continued growth of the firm. The addition of Peter reinforces our commitment to building a multi-generational team that will continue to provide best-in-class investment solutions for our clients for years to come.”

“There is heightened demand for lower risk investment solutions that provide yield enhancement, and our approach is resonating with investors. As the AMF fund continues to grow, Peter’s background and strong relationships in the Canadian market will add value to our business and help position our team for continued success,” said Bob Fitzpatrick.

About IMC:

Institutional Mortgage Capital Limited Partnership ("IMC") is an independently owned investment fund manager and commercial mortgage lender serving institutional and private wealth clients across Canada. The firm was established in 2009 and has more than $900 million in assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). The investment team at IMC has originated and closed more than $13 billion of commercial mortgages. The firm invests in all segments of the commercial mortgage market, including CMHC, Core/Core+ and High Yield. IMC has also been an issuer of over $2.0 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in the Canadian and US capital markets. In addition to fund management and lending activities, IMC has a fully operational mortgage servicing company rated CPS2- by Fitch with more than $2.1 billion of Canadian commercial mortgages under administration.

