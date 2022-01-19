Hawkins, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 2, 2022

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its third quarter ended December 26, 2021 after the market closes on February 2, 2022 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 49 facilities in 24 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.



