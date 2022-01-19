DraftKings and Tulalip Tribes of Washington Join Forces to Operate Sports Betting in the Evergreen State

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and the Tulalip Tribes of Washington today announced an exclusive market access partnership that will bring the DraftKings retail sportsbook experience to the state of Washington.



Plans are underway to open DraftKings retail sportsbook locations at Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino, both located just 30-minutes north of Seattle in Tulalip, WA. Initial design plans for the DraftKings Sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino, pending licensure and regulatory approvals, will feature a 5,000 square-foot space with a 50-foot video wall and more than two dozen kiosks and eight ticket windows. The design of the DraftKings Sportsbook at Quil Ceda Creek Casino is still early in the planning phase but is expected to feature state of the art technology and share the same world-class betting experience found across all DraftKings branded retail sportsbooks.

"As we get ready to open our sportsbooks, we are excited to announce our exclusive partnership with the best in the business, DraftKings,” said Teri Gobin, Chairwoman, Tulalip Tribes. “We're ready to take our gaming experience to the next level. Like Tulalip, DraftKings is committed to excellence and, together, we're going to give sports fans a one-of-a-kind experience. We can't wait for our customers to share our journey as we build the newest addition to our entertainment destinations."

Once operational, Washington will mark the 19th state in which DraftKings is live with its Sportsbook product.

“Today marks an exciting day for DraftKings as we are set to expand our sports betting footprint to the great Pacific Northwest,” said Michael Kibort, Sr. Director, Retail Sportsbooks at DraftKings. “In collaboration with the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, we look forward to bringing the very best in real-money gaming experiences to a state with a passionate fanbase spanning major professional sports leagues.”

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

Fans can find the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About Tulalip Tribes of Washington

The Tulalip Tribes is a federally-recognized Indian tribe located on the Tulalip Reservation in the mid-Puget Sound area bordered on the east by Interstate 5 and the city of Marysville, Washington; on the south by the Snohomish River; on the north by the Fire Trail Road (140th); and on the west by the waters of Puget Sound. The Tulalip Reservation exterior boundaries enclose a land-base of 22,000 acres, more than 50 percent of which is in federal trust status. The Reservation is rich with natural resources: marine waters, tidelands, fresh water creeks and lakes, wetlands, forests and developable land. The Tulalip Reservation was reserved for the use and benefit of Indian tribes and bands signatory to the Treaty of Point Elliott of January 22, 1855. Its boundaries were established by the 1855 Treaty and by Executive Order of President U.S. Grant dated December 23, 1873. It was created to provide a permanent home for the Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skagit, Suiattle, Samish and Stillaguamish Tribes and allied bands living in the region.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington state. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and multiple dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200.

About Quil Ceda Creek Casino

Opened in February 2021, Quil Ceda Creek Casino is the newest major gaming, dining and entertainment destination in the Northwest. It spans 126,000 square-feet and is more than twice the size of the former “Q” casino property across the street. The new casino features 1,500 gaming machines and 16 table games; The Kitchen, an exciting new Food Hall experience with venues serving a variety of made-to-order dishes; The Landing, offering classic favorites on the menu for full-service, a la carte dining; The Stage, offering expanded entertainment offerings including live music, sports viewing on massive state-of-the art video walls, and other events; and a 1,000 stall, six-story parking structure with additional surface parking and charging stations for electric vehicles. Quil Ceda Creek Casino is situated on 15 acres of Tulalip Tribal land located directly off I-5 at exit 199.

DraftKings Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews