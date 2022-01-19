Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) Issues Annual Report Outlining Approaches for Addressing the US Opioid Crisis

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The numbers are tragic and frightening: Deaths from drug overdoses are at an all-time high, with 255 Americans dying every day of an overdose. This grim statistic is driven in part by the increased availability of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Unprecedented social isolation and unemployment during COVID-19, as well as disruptions in treatment and recovery supports are fueling overdose rates. The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) 2021 Annual Report outlines how FORE-funded organizations across the country are implementing innovative life-saving approaches to address the crisis.

ABOUT FORE

The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) was founded in 2018 as a private 501(c)(3) national, grant-making foundation focused on addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. FORE is committed to funding a diversity of projects contributing solutions to the crisis at national, state, and community levels. FORE’s mission is to support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder, their families, and their communities. Through convening, grantmaking and developing informational resources, FORE seeks to bring about long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 46 grants totaling $13.4 million.

