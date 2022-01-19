Company announcement – No. 2 / 2021

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: The Capital Group Companies, January 2022

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, January 19, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

The Capital Group Companies has notified Zealand about a change of its total holding of voting rights, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, such that it now holds 5.61% of the voting rights of Zealand.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., a fund managed by Capital Group Companies, Inc. has notified Zealand about a change of its total holding of share capital, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, such that it now holds 5.61% of the voting rights of Zealand.

Please see further details in the attached notification forms.

