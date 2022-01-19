CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2021 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Improvements in net interest income, strong commercial loan originations, and net recoveries of prior loan losses partially offset lower overall refinance mortgage lending from the prior year, and resulted in net income of $6.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $8.2 million for the same period in 2020. Net income allocated to common shareholders was $7.2 million for the year compared to $8.2 million for the year 2020, with the $0.5 million improvement attributable to the discount to the carrying value for preferred shares repurchased during 2021.

Financial highlights include:

  • Common stock tangible book value increased to $57.06 per share outstanding at December 31, 2021, compared to $52.28 at December 31, 2020, reflecting a 9.1% increase due primarily to earnings and the discount to the carrying value of repurchased preferred stock, off-set in part by a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income due to an increase in interest rates.
  • Return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.88% for the year compared to 1.09% for the same period 2020. For the Company’s subsidiary, CIBM Bank, ROAA was 1.01% for the year compared to 1.21% for the same period in 2020. The primary difference between the consolidated company and the bank in 2021 was due to ongoing holding company expenses, including additional expenses related to the activities that culminated in the shareholder approved plan to repurchase all outstanding preferred stock over a period of approximately four years and the repurchase of nearly 50% of outstanding preferred stock during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021, totaled $23.3 million, up $1.1 million from the same period in 2020. The increase was due to a $0.4 million increase in accreted deferred Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees net of costs, a $10 million increase in average earning assets, and a 52 basis point decline in interest bearing liabilities compared to a 32 basis point decline in the yield on interest earning assets. As a result, the net interest margin in 2021 improved 11 basis points to 3.22.   
  • Net recoveries of loans previously charged off totaling $0.4 million, combined with improved loan portfolio asset quality and environmental factors, contributed to a $1.2 million reversal of provision for loan losses for the year 2021 compared to provisions of $1.1 million in 2020.
  • Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.21% and 0.14%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, down from 0.54% and 0.23%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. Improvements are related, in part, to collection related activity and federal monetary policy and fiscal support measures for businesses and households.
  • CIBM Bank’s Mortgage Division had another solid year with loan closings of approximately $440 million – the division’s second highest level of closings following 2020’s record year of approximately $600 million – and net mortgage banking revenues of $13.7 million compared to $20.3 million in 2020. Stronger purchase money originations partially offset lower refinance lending due to higher mortgage rates and refinance burnout.
  • During 2020 and 2021, CIBM Bank originated $63 million in PPP loans. As of December 31, 2021, PPP loan balances were paid down to approximately $8 million with substantially all pay downs resulting from 100% loan forgiveness funding from the SBA. Accreted PPP fees net of costs was $1.0 million in 2021, up $0.4 million from 2020, with remaining deferred fees of $0.3 million at December 31, 2021.
  • High levels of balance sheet liquidity, in part reflected by cash and due from bank balances of $59 million, were supported by robust deposit level growth, with checking account deposits up $32 million and savings and money market account deposits up $46 million, since year-end 2020. The increases reflect ongoing marketing activity and general market liquidity conditions bolstered by federal fiscal and monetary policies (e.g., low interest rates and liquidity support programs).

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “2021 saw strong results in commercial and residential mortgage lending activity, continued growth in checking and money market balances, and improvement in our SBA 7(a) and 504 origination activity. In addition, improvements to the asset quality of the portfolio and continued economic growth has allowed the Bank to begin to cautiously unwind the significant build up in the allowance for loan losses experienced by CIB Marine and its peers in 2020. We continue to closely monitor the impact of the latest surge in COVID infections.”     

Mr. Chaffin added, “We have witnessed the yield curve move up significantly, reflecting the fixed income market’s pricing for three to four Fed funds rate increases in 2022 and beyond. We are aware that the high levels of checking and money market balances seen across the industry over the last two years are vulnerable to rising rates. Despite the potential for a reversal of this deposit balance trend, CIBM Bank continues to emphasize developing new checking and money market account relationships, which is a focus of our strategic plan.”

He concluded, “Once again, we want to thank our shareholders for their support during 2021, particularly as it relates to their approval of our Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, which paved the way for the implementation of our preferred stock redemption plan. Through this plan, we repurchased nearly 50%, or $18 million, of all outstanding preferred stock during the fourth quarter. The purchase was at a discount of $0.5 million to the carrying value, or $0.42 per outstanding share of common stock at the time, and further reduced the dilution that would occur upon the conversion of the Series B preferred shares to common shares (which may occur only in certain, limited circumstances) from 40% to 24% of the total issued and outstanding common shares on a pro-forma, fully-diluted basis.”   

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
 20212021202120212020 20212020
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:        
Interest and dividend income$6,244 $6,311 $6,239 $6,265 $6,489  $25,059 $26,996 
Interest expense 387  417  456  536  765   1,796  4,814 
Net interest income 5,857  5,894  5,783  5,729  5,724   23,263  22,182 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (502) (413) (300) 20  101   (1,195) 1,053 
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 6,359  6,307  6,083  5,709  5,623   24,458  21,129 
Noninterest income (1) 2,718  4,072  3,135  5,146  6,566   15,071  21,801 
Noninterest expense 7,641  7,517  7,279  7,940  9,317   30,377  32,003 
Income before income taxes 1,436  2,862  1,939  2,915  2,872   9,152  10,927 
Income tax expense 336  788  558  798  565   2,480  2,743 
Net income$1,100 $2,074 $1,381 $2,117 $2,307  $6,672 $8,184 
         
Common Share Data: (2)        
Basic net income per share (3)$1.28 $1.61 $1.08 $1.67 $1.82  $5.64 $6.51 
Diluted net income per share (3) 0.92  0.94  0.63  0.97  1.06   4.06  3.79 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (4) 57.06  55.60  54.19  53.25  52.28   57.06  52.28 
Book value per share (4) 54.55  50.58  49.16  48.21  47.19   54.55  47.19 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,287,438  1,286,536  1,282,917  1,268,947  1,267,584   1,280,259  1,262,279 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,784,005  2,208,493  2,208,600  2,185,433  2,181,142   1,778,294  2,167,731 
Financial Condition Data:        
Total assets$745,393 $775,912 $753,660 $752,715 $750,982  $745,393 $750,982 
Loans 543,819  559,079  553,642  540,206  539,227   543,819  539,227 
Allowance for loan losses (8,352) (8,699) (9,165) (9,253) (9,122)  (8,352) (9,122)
Investment securities 106,647  102,243  108,825  112,400  108,492   106,647  108,492 
Deposits 618,991  624,579  609,964  608,433  586,373   618,991  586,373 
Borrowings 27,049  34,577  29,592  30,736  51,310   27,049  51,310 
Stockholders' equity 91,780  108,984  107,051  105,593  103,704   91,780  103,704 
Financial Ratios and Other Data:        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (5) 3.18% 3.21% 3.26% 3.23% 3.14%  3.22% 3.11%
Net interest spread (6) 3.10% 3.12% 3.16% 3.13% 3.01%  3.13% 2.93%
Noninterest income to average assets (7) 1.43% 2.13% 1.68% 2.79% 3.43%  2.00% 2.90%
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.98% 3.92% 3.91% 4.27% 4.86%  4.02% 4.26%
Efficiency ratio (8) 88.87% 75.34% 81.69% 72.72% 75.77%  79.10% 72.85%
Earnings on average assets (9) 0.57% 1.08% 0.74% 1.14% 1.20%  0.88% 1.09%
Earnings on average equity (10) 4.47% 7.59% 5.18% 8.10% 8.83%  6.37% 8.26%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (11) 0.14% 0.18% 0.19% 0.23% 0.23%  0.14% 0.23%
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and        
loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total loans (11) 0.21% 0.27% 0.32% 0.37% 0.40%  0.21% 0.40%
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans        
and loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total assets (11) 0.21% 0.25% 0.29% 0.52% 0.54%  0.21% 0.54%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (11) 1.54% 1.56% 1.66% 1.71% 1.69%  1.54% 1.69%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,        
restructured loans and loans 90 days or        
more past due and still accruing (11) 726.26% 575.33% 519.26% 459.21% 421.14%  726.26% 421.14%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized        
to average loans (11) -0.11% 0.04% -0.16% -0.08% 0.01%  -0.08% 0.15%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 12.31% 14.05% 14.20% 14.03% 13.81%  12.31% 13.81%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.53% 18.14% 18.02% 18.15% 17.44%  15.53% 17.44%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.28% 16.89% 16.76% 16.89% 16.19%  14.28% 16.19%
Leverage capital ratio 10.22% 12.44% 12.32% 11.88% 11.46%  10.22% 11.46%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 177  179  176  179  176   177  176 
Number of banking facilities 10  10  10  10  11   10  11 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Common share data prior to September 14, 2020, is adjusted to reflect the 1-for-15 reverse split to allow for comparability between the pre- and post-reverse splite periods. 
(3) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.5 million and $0.03 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(11) Excludes loans held for sale.
 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 December 31,September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 20212021202120212020
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$59,184 $69,217 $52,467 $51,691 $29,927 
Reverse repurchase agreements -  -  -  -  - 
Securities available for sale 104,240  99,813  106,383  109,965  106,014 
Equity securities at fair value 2,407  2,430  2,442  2,435  2,478 
Loans held for sale 9,859  18,258  13,168  18,136  42,977 
      
Loans 543,819  559,079  553,642  540,206  539,227 
Allowance for loan losses (8,352) (8,699) (9,165) (9,253) (9,122)
Net loans 535,467  550,380  544,477  530,953  530,105 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,140  3,140  3,140  3,140  3,140 
Premises and equipment, net 4,200  3,979  3,873  4,476  4,682 
Accrued interest receivable 1,605  1,813  1,916  1,983  2,050 
Deferred tax assets, net 14,731  15,193  15,632  16,417  16,292 
Other real estate owned, net 403  403  403  1,875  1,875 
Bank owned life insurance 5,930  5,894  4,861  4,831  4,802 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 109  115  120  126  131 
Other assets 4,118  5,277  4,778  6,687  6,509 
Total Assets$745,393 $775,912 $753,660 $752,715 $750,982 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$120,479 $122,441 $121,862 $109,466 $92,544 
Interest-bearing demand 63,693  62,414  61,439  63,033  59,679 
Savings 289,943  287,609  266,085  268,026  243,888 
Time 144,876  152,115  160,578  167,908  190,262 
Total deposits 618,991  624,579  609,964  608,433  586,373 
Short-term borrowings 27,049  34,577  29,592  30,736  51,310 
Long-term borrowings -  -  -  -  - 
Accrued interest payable 100  111  127  140  246 
Other liabilities 7,473  7,661  6,926  7,813  9,349 
Total liabilities 653,613  666,928  646,609  647,122  647,278 
      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 20,463 shares and 40,690 shares of series A and 1,610 shares and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $22.1 million and $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference, respectively 18,762  37,308  37,308  37,308  37,308 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,306,660 and 1,282,385 issued shares; 1,292,591 and 1,268,316 outstanding shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (1) 1,307  1,302  1,301  1,295  1,282 
Capital surplus 180,360  179,557  179,421  179,291  179,188 
Accumulated deficit (108,897) (109,997) (112,071) (113,452) (115,569)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 782  1,348  1,626  1,685  2,029 
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (534) (534) (534) (534) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 91,780  108,984  107,051  105,593  103,704 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$745,393 $775,912 $753,660 $752,715 $750,982 
      
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 66,299 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2021 and 59,842 shares at December 31, 2020. Treasury shares include 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.
 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
 20212021202120212020 20212020
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$5,572 $5,646 $5,583 $5,524 $5,577  $22,325 $22,874 
Loans held for sale 131  135  95  175  331   536  1,438 
Securities 516  509  551  555  564   2,131  2,561 
Other investments 25  21  10  11  17   67  123 
Total interest income 6,244  6,311  6,239  6,265  6,489   25,059  26,996 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 379  409  447  512  735   1,747  4,452 
Short-term borrowings 8  8  9  24  30   49  299 
Long-term borrowings 0  0  0  0  0   0  63 
Total interest expense 387  417  456  536  765   1,796  4,814 
Net interest income 5,857  5,894  5,783  5,729  5,724   23,263  22,182 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (502) (413) (300) 20  101   (1,195) 1,053 
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 6,359  6,307  6,083  5,709  5,623   24,458  21,129 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 95  97  90  84  91   366  364 
Other service fees 23  35  43  40  37   141  129 
Mortgage banking revenue, net 2,300  3,626  2,763  4,983  6,387   13,672  20,295 
Other income 185  186  280  192  165   843  922 
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities (23) (12) 7  (43) (6)  (71) 53 
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 120  151  0  0  55   271  524 
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) 18  (11) (48) (110) (163)  (151) (486)
Total noninterest income 2,718  4,072  3,135  5,146  6,566   15,071  21,801 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 5,334  5,436  5,099  5,956  7,015   21,825  24,216 
Equipment 446  390  384  379  402   1,599  1,496 
Occupancy and premises 400  395  443  434  452   1,672  1,709 
Data Processing 167  105  181  185  178   638  674 
Federal deposit insurance 51  46  47  48  49   192  144 
Professional services 353  227  328  253  322   1,161  1,024 
Telephone and data communication 67  70  56  60  82   253  288 
Insurance 72  66  64  68  62   270  229 
Other expense 751  782  677  557  755   2,767  2,223 
Total noninterest expense 7,641  7,517  7,279  7,940  9,317   30,377  32,003 
Income from operations        
before income taxes 1,436  2,862  1,939  2,915  2,872   9,152  10,927 
Income tax expense 336  788  558  798  565   2,480  2,743 
Net income  1,100  2,074  1,381  2,117  2,307   6,672  8,184 
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 546  0  0  0  0   546  33 
Net income allocated to        
 common stockholders$1,646 $2,074 $1,381 $2,117 $2,307  $7,218 $8,217 
         

 

