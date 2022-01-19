Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Dividend

DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company’s first quarter dividend of $0.33 per share, a 10% increase above the previous year’s first quarter dividend paid of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2022.



Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s 23 full-service community banking offices, along with the Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services and digital account opening through online banking and mobile app.

For more information visit our investor relations web site through www.bankatfidelity.com.