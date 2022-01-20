Gabriel Holding A/S upwardly adjusts its expectations for the 2021/22 financial year

English Danish

The interim report for the first quarter of the year will be announced as scheduled on 10 February 2022.

However, a revenue growth of 32% to DKK 247 million (DKK 187 million) has been realized in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021/22 and the operating profit (EBIT) for the quarter is calculated to be DKK 20,5 million (DKK 14,9 million), equivalent to an increase of 37%.

On basis of the realized revenue and the calculated operating profit (EBIT) exceeds the management’s prior expectations and as a result of a continued large order intake and order backlog, expectations are upwardly adjusted for the full financial year.

In the annual report for 2020/21, management stated that it expected revenue of the order of DKK 890-930 million and an operating profit (EBIT) in the range of DKK 64-67 million.

After the first quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 930-960 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 67-73 million. This corresponds to a growth in revenue of 15-19 % and an increase in operating profit result (EBIT) of 15-25 %.

Attachment