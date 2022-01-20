The UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball to honor “Charlotte Legends,” Harvey & Lucinda Gantt and Hugh & Jane McColl while supporting HBCUs and Students

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eighth annual Charlotte UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball will take place Saturday, March 19 at the Westin Hotel in uptown Charlotte. This highly anticipated event will be in person and will celebrate “Charlotte Legends” Harvey and Lucinda Gantt, former mayor and first lady, city of Charlotte; and Hugh and Jane McColl, retired chairman and CEO and his wife, Bank of America. These two couples are trailblazers in business and civic engagement, and both will be presented with the distinguished UNCF “Masked Award” during the two-hour program. COVID-19 health protocols will be in place to help ensure the safety of all those attending.

Event presenting sponsors are: Bank of America, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Falfurrias Capital Partners and Lowe’s. Truist is the marquis sponsor. Other top sponsors include Accenture, Atrium Health, Equitable, Red Ventures, Wells Fargo, along with many other new and returning sponsors. The 2022 event co-chairs are Kieth and Serena Cockrell and James and Nina Jackson. The event host committee includes the Honorable Vi Lyles, mayor, city of Charlotte; Milton H. Jones Jr., chairman, board of directors, UNCF; and Tiffany L. Jones, area development director, UNCF. This exciting, must-attend event will be full of glitz, glamour, fun and—most important—fundraising. Proceeds from this “party with a purpose” will benefit deserving students across the state of North Carolina and the United States who lack the financial support to get to and through college. “It is so easy to get behind an organization that is dedicated to the education and development of our youth,” explained Lyles. “They really are our future, and thanks to UNCF, we are providing them with the resources needed to thrive and grow into our leaders of tomorrow.”

“The Mayor’s Masked Ball continues to serve as a platform to raise urgently needed funds so that we can continue to invest in the lives of students across the state of North Carolina. Because of the pandemic, our students need us now more than ever, so this year our goal is to raise more than $1 million. Without support from UNCF, many of our most promising future leaders would not have the opportunity to get a quality education,” said Tiffany Jones.

“For more than 77 years, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students,” added Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “During an unprecedented time in our history compounded by COVID-19 and racial disparities, our students and institutions are faced with enormous challenges now more than ever. We are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students. We need as many donations as possible right now because the students we help now will be our next generation of doctors, nurses, biologists, virologists, epidemiologists—the pandemic frontliners of the future. We invite everyone in North Carolina to join our Mayor’s Masked Ball to help ensure better futures for us all.”

Since its founding, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF also actively supports 37 private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. “We are truly humbled by the growth of the Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball and the overwhelming support from the Charlotte community,” Tiffany Jones added. “We are gearing up for a festive evening of excitement and an evening that will be safely orchestrated for all guests amid the uncertainty around COVID-19. Expect changes to this year’s event such as face masks being required for all guests, socially distanced tables and proof of full vaccination. Other guidlelines will be announced closer to the event date to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.”



To register for the event or donate, please visit UNCF.org/CharlotteMMB. For more information, contact Tiffany Jones at TJones@uncf.org. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFCharlotte #UNCF #CharlotteMMB.



About UNCF



UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste." ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.