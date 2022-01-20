Concentrix to Host Investor Day on January 25, 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The virtual event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the Company’s leadership team. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. (ET)/6:00 a.m. (PT) and the event is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. (ET)/9:00 a.m. (PT).



The event will be webcast and may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentation will also be available on the website.