Concentrix Rolls Out Pre-Built Agentic AI for Instant Business Impact

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, announced today a new suite of pre-built, emotionally aware Conversational AI Agents designed to make adding AI to the brand experience faster and simpler.

Created for brands who want to intelligently transform their operations with the power of agentic AI without the complexity of building it themselves, the suite of intelligent agents can get answers, track orders, schedule appointments, and handle payments with understanding and empathy, according to each client’s brand voice. The “starter kit” offers four agentic AI agents – Product Support, Order Status, Appointment Scheduling, and Collections – that are designed to solve the most common customer challenges.

The new capabilities reflect the expertise the company has developed by creating exceptional brand experiences. The assistants offer both the efficiency of AI and the emotional skills of high performing interactions, including reacting to changes in tone of voice and using empathy. Assistants respond to each customer’s behavior accordingly, including nuances in different cultures and languages.

Nespresso, the pioneer and reference for premium portioned coffee, partnered with Concentrix to implement advanced AI conversational technologies to drive a better overall brand experience.

“We were extremely happy to partner with the Concentrix team on the AI innovations portfolio, which has transformed our customer engagement strategy through the implementation of advanced technologies, including enhanced B2C and groundbreaking B2B chatbots,” said Elena Staehli, Head of Nespresso’s Customer Relationship Center. “This collaboration not only elevates the customer experience by improving service efficiency and responsiveness but also empowers our frontline employees with the tools and training they need to deliver exceptional service and foster professional growth.”

“Our new agents help companies move faster, with more confidence to create lasting value with AI,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO, Concentrix. “Built from helping our clients use advanced technologies to power their brand experience, these ready-to-use tools to help our clients quickly pivot AI from a cost-saver to a relationship-builder and ultimately, a growth driver.”

Each agent is built within Concentrix’ Agentic Operating Framework™, the company’s model for developing responsible agentic AI, using its agent-building platform, iX Hello™, which is a part of the company’s Intelligent Experience (iX) Product Suite. As with all of the products in the iX product suite, conversational agents offer the highest standards for secure and trustworthy AI, certified by the ISO standards shaping the market today.

