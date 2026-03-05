Concentrix Schedules Release of First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call Webcast

NEWARK, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced plans to release its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community later that morning Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and to answer analyst questions.

The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations.”

A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Investor Contact:

Elise Brassell

Concentrix Corporation

investor.relations@concentrix.com

From Fortune. ©2025 Fortune Media (USA) Corporation. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media (USA) Corporation and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Concentrix.

Copyright 2026 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.