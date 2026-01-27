Concentrix Achieves Highest Score from The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, announced today it has earned an ‘A’ score for Climate Change leadership from CDP, the global non-profit authority on environmental disclosure. Ranked among nearly 20,000 companies assessed worldwide in 2025, Concentrix stands in the top 2% for environmental responsibility.

The CDP ‘A List’ is chosen through a rigorous, independent assessment of companies based on transparency, risk management, and evidence of environmental best practices such as ambitious target-setting and verified action.

In recent years, Concentrix has set ambitious goals, including validation of its emissions near-term targets by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which the company is on track to meet. Since 2019, Concentrix has reduced CO₂ emissions by 27% and now sources 35% of its power from renewable energy. In 2025, the company marked the milestone of planting more than one million trees and certifying over half of its owned buildings to internal sustainability standards, reinforcing a practical, results-driven approach to building a healthier planet.

“Achieving an ‘A’ on the CDP assessment goes beyond compliance and recognition, demonstrating how Concentrix is fundamentally rethinking its operations to build a sustainable future,” said Philip Cassidy, Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects and Corporate Strategy at Concentrix. “We are focused on delivering positive and meaningful impact, changing lives for the better, and creating lasting value for our business, communities, and future generations.”

This recognition marks another step forward in Concentrix’ sustainability journey, accelerating progress toward its 2030 ESG goals, and reinforcing the company’s belief that responsible business should create real impact for the world.

Learn more about how Concentrix is driving change for a sustainable future at www.concentrix.com/esg.

