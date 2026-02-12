Concentrix Prices $600 Million Senior Notes Offering

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced that it has priced a public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Offering”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with other available funds, as necessary, to redeem or otherwise repay at or prior to maturity all or a portion of its 6.650% Senior Notes due August 2, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), of which $800 million aggregate principal amount is outstanding as of the date hereof, and pay related fees and expenses. The Offering is expected to close on February 24, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., and Standard Chartered Bank are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The Offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, previously filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before investing, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering, as well as other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, for a more complete understanding of the Company and the Offering. These documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. at NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, E-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction, nor shall this press release constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the 2026 Notes.

