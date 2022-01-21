Purpose Investments Inc. Announces January Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of January 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).



The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is January 26, 2022, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF, Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of January 28, 2022. The ex-distribution date for Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, and Purpose Ether Yield ETF is January 27, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is January 28, 2022.



Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.08501 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $0.05221 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.05201 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $0.07201 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.08301 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $0.08301 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.08851 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $0.08851 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $0.08501 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $0.05401 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $0.11811 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $0.0780 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $0.0650 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $0.0760 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0585 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $0.0213 01/28/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US$ 0.0215 01/28/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $0.0840 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $0.06021 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $0.0950 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.06501 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $0.0940 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $0.0580 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $0.0297 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US$ 0.0375 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $0.0365 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ $0.0112 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units BDOP $0.0075 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CLMT $0.0100 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $0.0875 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $0.0785 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0800 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US$ 0.0980 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $0.1000 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units ETHY.B $0.1090 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US$ 0.1250 01/27/2022 02/07/2022 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN $0.1146 01/31/2022 02/14/2022 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $0.06621 01/31/2022 02/14/2022 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.05001 01/31/2022 02/14/2022 Monthly

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

