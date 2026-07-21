Purpose Investments Becomes First Digital Asset ETF Manager in Canada to Operate a Three-Sub-Custodian Model, Adding Anchorage Digital Bank

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), manager of various digital asset ETFs (the “Digital Asset Funds”) today became the first digital asset ETF manager in Canada to custody assets of its digital asset ETFs across three independent, institutional-grade sub-custodians, with the appointment of Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., America’s first federally chartered crypto bank, effective as of July 21, 2026. Anchorage Digital joins Coinbase and Gemini, which currently act as sub-custodians to the Digital Asset Funds.

Purpose, Anchorage Digital, and Cidel Trust Company, the custodian of the Digital Asset Funds, have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Anchorage Digital acts as an additional sub-custodian for the Digital Asset Funds.

“Being first to build a three-sub-custodian model in Canada isn’t an accident — it’s an extension of the same segregation-first philosophy we’ve held since we launched the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose. “We’re thrilled to work with Anchorage Digital. Their standing as the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S. and the rigor they bring to institutional custody make them exactly the kind of provider we want alongside our existing sub-custodians. Diversifying custody risk this way is how institutional-grade digital asset investing should work, and we intend to keep setting that standard for Canadian investors.”

Key Benefits

Diversified custodial risk: a third qualified sub-custodian adds redundancy across the Digital Asset Funds and reduces the impact of single points of failure.

a third qualified sub-custodian adds redundancy across the Digital Asset Funds and reduces the impact of single points of failure. Bank-grade oversight: Anchorage Digital Bank operates under the supervision of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Proprietary Staking Infrastructure, Paired with Anchorage Custody

Alongside the Anchorage Digital appointment, Purpose continues to operate its own validators for Ether and Solana through Purpose Unlimited Inc., the parent company of Purpose, and its proprietary staking software. Running staking in-house means staking economics accrue directly to unitholders rather than being shared with a third-party operator. This combined structure (in-house staking and institutional grade sub-custodian) is designed to pair direct control over staking rewards with bank-grade custody standards.

“Running our own staking infrastructure means our unitholders keep more of the staking rewards than they would through a third-party staking provider, rather than sharing that value away,” said Paul Pincente, VP of Digital Assets at Purpose. “Pairing that with Anchorage Digital’s institutional-grade custody gives us a combination of direct control and regulated infrastructure that we believe sets a new standard for Canadian digital asset funds.”

“Purpose has been a pioneer in bringing regulated digital asset products to market since launching the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF, and we’re proud to support that leadership with the same institutional-grade custody standards we bring to our most sophisticated clients globally,” said Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO, Anchorage Digital. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to giving investors secure, transparent access to digital assets through infrastructure built for scale.”

Carbon-Offset Program for BTCC.J Brought Fully In-House

Purpose also announced that it has acquired the carbon footprint measurement methodology and supporting software developed by Patch Technologies Inc. (“Patch”), which has powered the carbon-offset program for the carbon-offset units of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCC.J) since 2021. Purpose will continue to estimate the emissions with respect to the bitcoin holdings allocable to the carbon-offset units of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF and to purchase and retire verified carbon offsets on the same basis as it has done so since the launch of the carbon-offset units. It’s a continuation of a deliberate pattern at Purpose: don’t rent the infrastructure that matters — own it.

The Digital Asset Funds

Purpose manages Canada’s largest suite of digital asset ETFs, spanning eight funds: Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCC), Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCO), Purpose Ether ETF (TSX: ETHH), Purpose Core Ether ETF (TSX: ETHO), Purpose Solana ETF (TSX: SOLL), Purpose XRP ETF (TSX: XRPP), Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (TSX: BTCY) and Purpose Ether Yield ETF (TSX: ETHY). Anchorage’s appointment applies to all funds which hold physical digital assets: BTCC, BTCO, ETHH, ETHO, SOLL and XRPP. These funds are designed to provide investors with straightforward, regulated access to digital assets. The combined assets under management of the digital asset ETFs are approximately C$2.4billion, as of the date hereof.

To learn more about Purpose’s digital asset lineup, please visit purposeinvest.com/crypto.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management, as of the date hereof, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited Inc., an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

For further information, please email us at info@purposeinvest.com.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca

905-580-1257

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is the proven infrastructure layer for modern financial markets that gives institutions a single platform to participate in digital assets, including prime services, tokenization, stablecoins, and the governance framework for agentic finance. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., America’s first federally regulated digital asset bank, Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Press Contacts:

Anchorage Digital

press@anchorage.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Crypto assets can be extremely volatile, and there is no guarantee that the amount invested will be returned to you.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions, or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on them. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and is specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.