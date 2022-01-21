Stellantis Announces 2022 Corporate Calendar

AMSTERDAM, January 21, 2022 - Stellantis N.V. announced today the following corporate calendar for 20221:

February 23, 2022 Full Year 2021 Results

May 5, 2022 Q1 2022 Shipments and Revenues

July 26, 2022 First Half 2022 Results

November 3, 2022 Q3 2022 Shipments and Revenues

A webcast and conference call hosted by Stellantis are also planned on each of the above dates. The webcasts of the presentations, as well as the related materials, will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.’s 2021 financial statements is scheduled for April 13, 20222.

The 2022 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Pierre-Olivier SALMON +33 6 76 86 45 48 - pierreolivier.salmon@stellantis.com Valerie GILLOT + 33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com



Attachment