Problems with Intrinsic values (IV) are resolved

Lysaker, 21 January 2022
Today, we experienced problems with our IV calculations, and were not able to provide fund prices within deadline for the morning session. The issue was resolved shortly after 10 a.m.
The reason for the delay was a technical issue with collecting prices from an external provider.
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
The above funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director
Frode Aasen, Product Manager