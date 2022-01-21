Problems with Intrinsic values (IV) are resolved

Lysaker, NORWAY

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 21 January 2022

Today, we experienced problems with our IV calculations, and were not able to provide fund prices within deadline for the morning session. The issue was resolved shortly after 10 a.m.

The reason for the delay was a technical issue with collecting prices from an external provider.

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

The above funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com.

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director

Frode Aasen, Product Manager