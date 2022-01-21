Problems with Intrinsic values (IV) are resolved

Lysaker, 21 January 2022

Today, we experienced problems with our IV calculations, and were not able to provide fund prices within deadline for the morning session. The issue was resolved shortly after 10 a.m.

The reason for the delay was a technical issue with collecting prices from an external provider.

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

The above funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director

Frode Aasen, Product Manager