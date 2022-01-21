Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 37 0115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 01/26/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 14,855
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.490/1.110
Total Number of Bids Received 119
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 24,805
Total Number of Successful Bids 79
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 79
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.490/1.110
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.138/0.990
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.490/1.110
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.990/1.073
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.138/0.990
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.274/1.200
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.533/1.107
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.67