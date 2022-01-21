Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 37 0115

|Series
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|01/26/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|14,855
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.490
|/
|1.110
|Total Number of Bids Received
|119
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|24,805
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|79
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|79
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.490
|/
|1.110
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.138
|/
|0.990
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.490
|/
|1.110
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.990
|/
|1.073
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.138
|/
|0.990
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.274
|/
|1.200
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.533
|/
|1.107
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.67
