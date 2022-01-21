Proposals by the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2022 of Suominen

English Finnish

Proposal on the number of the members, on the composition, and on the Chair of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board of Suominen Corporation’s shareholders proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of Board members remains unchanged and would be six (6).

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Andreas Ahlström, Björn Borgman, Jaakko Eskola, Nina Linander and Laura Raitio would be re-elected as members of Suominen Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Out of the current Board members, Sari Pajari-Sederholm has informed that she is not available as a candidate for the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that Aaron Barsness would be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Aaron Barsness (born 1973, BA (Biology and Environmental Studies), U.S. and Swedish citizen) currently works as the CMO of Fazer Group. He has held a number of senior positions at Fazer, Lynxeye Brand Consultants and Procter & Gamble. Mr. Barsness' CV is attached to this stock exchange release.

All candidates have given their consent to the election. All candidates are independent of the company. The candidates are also independent of Suominen’s significant shareholders, with the exception of Andreas Ahlström who acts currently as Investment Director at Ahlström Capital Oy. The largest shareholder of Suominen Corporation, Ahlstrom Capital B.V. is a group company of Ahlström Capital Oy. The candidate information relevant considering their service for the Board of Directors is presented at the company website www.suominen.fi.

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Mr. Jaakko Eskola would be re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

With regard to the selection procedure for the members of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Board recommends that shareholders take a position on the proposal as a whole at the Annual General Meeting. In preparing its proposals the Nomination Board, in addition to ensuring that individual nominees for membership of the Board of Directors possess the required competences, has determined that the proposed Board of Directors as a whole also has the best possible expertise for the company and that the composition of the Board of Directors meets other requirements of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies.

Proposal on the Board remuneration

The Nomination Board of the shareholders of Suominen Corporation proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the remuneration of the Board of Directors would be as follows: the Chair would be paid an annual fee of EUR 70,000 (2021: EUR 66,000) and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 33,000 (2021: EUR 31,000). The Nomination Board also proposes that the additional fee paid to the Chair of the Audit Committee would remain unchanged and be EUR 10,000.

Further, the Nomination Board proposes that the fees payable for each Board and Committee meeting would remain unchanged and be as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting attended by telephone or other electronic means. No fee is paid for decisions made without convening a meeting.

75% (2021: 60%) of the annual fees is paid in cash and 25% (2021: 40%) in Suominen Corporation’s shares. The shares will be transferred out of the own shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the date on which the interim report of January-March 2022 of the company is published.

Compensation for expenses will be paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

The composition of the Nomination Board

The members of the Nomination Board are, as of September 2, 2021, Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Mikael Etola, CEO, Etola Group, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab and

Jukka Perttula, Chair of Board of Directors, Nordea Funds, as a member appointed by Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund. Jaakko Eskola, Chair of Suominen’s Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. Lasse Heinonen acts as the Chair of the Nomination Board.

All of the proposals made by the Nomination Board were unanimous.

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation will include the proposals submitted by the Nomination Board to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Suominen which will be published at a later date. The Annual General Meeting of Suominen Corporation is scheduled to be held on March 24, 2022.

For additional information please contact Lasse Heinonen, Chair of the Nomination Board of Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 10 888 4221

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we more than 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



