OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mystic Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Mystic Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MSTH), a company focused on cannabis cultivation, production and retail, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mystic Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Mystic Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MSTH.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Mystic Holdings joining the OTCQX is a strong validation of our business strategy and prospects for continued growth,” said Michael Cristalli, President of Mystic Holdings. “As we continue to execute on our business strategy, we believe that trading on OTCQX will help drive liquidity, increase shareholder value, and allow the company more efficient access to capital markets.”

Law Offices of Thomas E. Puzzo, PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Mystic Holdings Inc.

Mystic Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a fully integrated cannabis company in the State of Nevada. Since obtaining Nevada wholesale licenses for the cultivation and production of medical cannabis in 2014 and for recreational cannabis in 2016, Qualcan, LLC, Mystic’s wholly-owned operating subsidiary (“Qualcan”), has operated a highly efficient, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and production facility. Qualcan’s facility adheres to best practices in quality control standards and regulatory compliance that are believed to be as good as or better than those used throughout the cannabis industry. Qualcan currently wholesales its products, which include cannabis flowers, edibles and concentrates, under the trademark “Qualcan” to state-licensed dispensaries utilizing METRC, a state-mandated tracking system.



In addition to its wholesale operations, Mystic, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Picksy, LLC and Picksy Reno, LLC (both of which also do business under the brand name Jade Cannabis Co.), operates two recreational/medical retail dispensaries (one in Clark County, Las Vegas and one in Reno). Mystic also has two additional state retail dispensary licenses (one in the City of Las Vegas and one in Carson City, the capital of Nevada), which Mystic plans to develop and open in 2022 under Jade Cannabis Co Brand.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Mystic Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company’s ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management’s ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

