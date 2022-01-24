The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,336,606
|325.36
|760,230,696
|17 January 2022
|10,000
|405.70
|4,056,961
|18 January 2022
|10,752
|402.86
|4,331,559
|19 January 2022
|11,014
|397.00
|4,372,603
|20 January 2022
|10,985
|394.88
|4,337,806
|21 January 2022
|6,000
|388.85
|2,333,110
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,385,357
|326.85
|779,662,736
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,977,430 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.86% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment