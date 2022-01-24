Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 January to Friday 21 January:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|22,666
|449,175,640
|17 January 2022
|350
|21,093.7100
|7,382,799
|18 January 2022
|300
|21,343.4000
|6,403,020
|19 January 2022
|350
|20,934.0000
|7,326,900
|20 January 2022
|350
|21,250.0000
|7,437,500
|21 January 2022
|350
|21,121.2600
|7,392,441
|Total 17-21 January
|1,700
|35,942,660
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 January 2022*
|1,802
|21,142.7409
|38,099,219
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|26,168
|523,217,518
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|26,168
|523,217,518
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|141,693
|3,004,125,603
|17 January 2022
|2,758
|22,580.1700
|62,276,109
|18 January 2022
|2,507
|22,753.7200
|57,043,576
|19 January 2022
|2,758
|22,396.6100
|61,769,850
|20 January 2022
|2,758
|22,703.4000
|62,615,977
|21 January 2022
|2,758
|22,576.2700
|62,265,353
|Total 17-21 January
|13,539
|305,970,865
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 January 2021*
|5,466
|22,597.5753
|123,518,346
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|160,698
|3,433,614,814
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|160,698
|3,433,614,814
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 127,009 A shares and 589,537 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.70% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 24 January 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 3 2021
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 3 2022