Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 January to Friday 21 January:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)22,666 449,175,640
17 January 202235021,093.71007,382,799
18 January 202230021,343.40006,403,020
19 January 202235020,934.00007,326,900
20 January 202235021,250.00007,437,500
21 January 202235021,121.26007,392,441
Total 17-21 January1,700 35,942,660
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 January 2022*1,80221,142.740938,099,219
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)26,168 523,217,518
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)26,168 523,217,518
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)141,693 3,004,125,603
17 January 20222,75822,580.170062,276,109
18 January 20222,50722,753.720057,043,576
19 January 20222,75822,396.610061,769,850
20 January 20222,75822,703.400062,615,977
21 January 20222,75822,576.270062,265,353
Total 17-21 January 13,539 305,970,865
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 January 2021*5,46622,597.5753123,518,346
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)160,698 3,433,614,814
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)160,698 3,433,614,814

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 127,009 A shares and 589,537 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.70% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

