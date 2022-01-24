English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 January to Friday 21 January:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 22,666 449,175,640 17 January 2022 350 21,093.7100 7,382,799 18 January 2022 300 21,343.4000 6,403,020 19 January 2022 350 20,934.0000 7,326,900 20 January 2022 350 21,250.0000 7,437,500 21 January 2022 350 21,121.2600 7,392,441 Total 17-21 January 1,700 35,942,660 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 January 2022* 1,802 21,142.7409 38,099,219 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 26,168 523,217,518 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 26,168 523,217,518 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 141,693 3,004,125,603 17 January 2022 2,758 22,580.1700 62,276,109 18 January 2022 2,507 22,753.7200 57,043,576 19 January 2022 2,758 22,396.6100 61,769,850 20 January 2022 2,758 22,703.4000 62,615,977 21 January 2022 2,758 22,576.2700 62,265,353 Total 17-21 January 13,539 305,970,865 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 21 January 2021* 5,466 22,597.5753 123,518,346 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 160,698 3,433,614,814 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 160,698 3,433,614,814

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 127,009 A shares and 589,537 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.70% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

