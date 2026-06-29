Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 June to 26 June 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 28,348 442,618,950
22 June 202630015,386.40004,615,920
23 June 202630015,648.93334,694,680
24 June 202630015,709.93334,712,980
25 June 202630015,728.33334,718,500
26 June 202630015,684.56674,705,370
Total 22-26 June 20261,500 23,447,450
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 29,848 466,066,400
Accumulated under the program 29,848 466,066,400
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)113,392 1,800,455,231
22 June 20261,05215,845.432516,669,395
23 June 20261,05216,128.369816,967,045
24 June 20261,05216,145.560816,985,130
25 June 20261,05216,254.890717,100,145
26 June 20261,05216,355.004817,205,465
Total 22-26 June 20265,260 84,927,180
Bought from the Foundation*74016,145.851711,947,930
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)119,392 1,897,330,341
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)119,392 1,897,330,341

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 29,848 A shares and 188,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.49% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 June 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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