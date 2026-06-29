ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 June to 26 June 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 28,348 442,618,950 22 June 2026 300 15,386.4000 4,615,920 23 June 2026 300 15,648.9333 4,694,680 24 June 2026 300 15,709.9333 4,712,980 25 June 2026 300 15,728.3333 4,718,500 26 June 2026 300 15,684.5667 4,705,370 Total 22-26 June 2026 1,500 23,447,450 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 29,848 466,066,400 Accumulated under the program 29,848 466,066,400 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 113,392 1,800,455,231 22 June 2026 1,052 15,845.4325 16,669,395 23 June 2026 1,052 16,128.3698 16,967,045 24 June 2026 1,052 16,145.5608 16,985,130 25 June 2026 1,052 16,254.8907 17,100,145 26 June 2026 1,052 16,355.0048 17,205,465 Total 22-26 June 2026 5,260 84,927,180 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16,145.8517 11,947,930 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 119,392 1,897,330,341 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 119,392 1,897,330,341

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 29,848 A shares and 188,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.49% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 June 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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