ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 June to 26 June 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|28,348
|442,618,950
|22 June 2026
|300
|15,386.4000
|4,615,920
|23 June 2026
|300
|15,648.9333
|4,694,680
|24 June 2026
|300
|15,709.9333
|4,712,980
|25 June 2026
|300
|15,728.3333
|4,718,500
|26 June 2026
|300
|15,684.5667
|4,705,370
|Total 22-26 June 2026
|1,500
|23,447,450
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|29,848
|466,066,400
|Accumulated under the program
|29,848
|466,066,400
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|113,392
|1,800,455,231
|22 June 2026
|1,052
|15,845.4325
|16,669,395
|23 June 2026
|1,052
|16,128.3698
|16,967,045
|24 June 2026
|1,052
|16,145.5608
|16,985,130
|25 June 2026
|1,052
|16,254.8907
|17,100,145
|26 June 2026
|1,052
|16,355.0048
|17,205,465
|Total 22-26 June 2026
|5,260
|84,927,180
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16,145.8517
|11,947,930
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|119,392
|1,897,330,341
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|119,392
|1,897,330,341
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 29,848 A shares and 188,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.49% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 29 June 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 26 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 26 2026