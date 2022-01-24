Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0316 - RIKV 22 0720

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 22 0316RIKV 22 0720
Settlement Date 01/26/202201/26/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 30,4508,203
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.668/2.44798.681/2.750
Total Number of Bids Received 2513
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 55,20012,203
Total Number of Successful Bids 138
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 138
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.668/2.44798.681/2.750
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.728/2.00498.800/2.499
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.668/2.44798.681/2.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.679/2.36698.695/2.720
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.728/2.00498.800/2.499
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.628/2.74398.610/2.900
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.667/2.45598.675/2.762
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.811.49