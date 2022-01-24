|Series
|RIKV 22 0316
|RIKV 22 0720
|Settlement Date
|01/26/2022
|01/26/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|30,450
|8,203
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.668
|/
|2.447
|98.681
|/
|2.750
|Total Number of Bids Received
|25
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|55,200
|12,203
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.668
|/
|2.447
|98.681
|/
|2.750
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.728
|/
|2.004
|98.800
|/
|2.499
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.668
|/
|2.447
|98.681
|/
|2.750
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.679
|/
|2.366
|98.695
|/
|2.720
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.728
|/
|2.004
|98.800
|/
|2.499
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.628
|/
|2.743
|98.610
|/
|2.900
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.667
|/
|2.455
|98.675
|/
|2.762
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.81
|1.49
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0316 - RIKV 22 0720
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND