OTC Markets Group Announces the 2022 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc.Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year. These companies leverage the transparency and disclosure standards of the premium OTCQX market to increase their exposure among U.S. investors.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2021 calendar year.

“The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 highlights a broad range of companies traded on the OTCQX Market. Much like the market itself these companies represent various sizes, geographies and sectors including mining, energy, technology, financial services and crypto. We are thrilled to see these companies grow, leveraging our regulated public markets,” said Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets Group EVP of Corporate Services. “We congratulate this year’s roster and are proud to recognize the impressive efforts of these companies.”

2022 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights

The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded an aggregate $594 million in average daily dollar volume in 2021, up from $123 million in 2020. The companies delivered to investors a median total return of 81% in 2021. The median market cap for the companies ranked in this year’s list was just under $200 million, and among them were 9 companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion.

This year’s top performing company, Nanalysis Scientific Corp (OTCQX: NSCIF), is a Canadian developer and manufacturer of portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) devices for laboratory and industrial markets. Nanalysis Scientific Corp cross-trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada under the ticker symbol 'NSCI' and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1' also earning the ranking of the top performing international company on the 2022 OTCQX Best 50.

Canadian companies comprised a high concentration of the 2022 OTCQX Best 50, in addition six U.S. companies which were included in this year’s rankings. This year’s list also included representation from Euronext Amsterdam, Hong Kong Stock Exchange and ASX, demonstrating the success of OTCQX as a global gateway to connect issuers with the U.S. investment community.

Three community banks were also included among this year’s OTCQX Best 50 list:

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCQX: GRRB)

SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT)

Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc (OTCQX: CCNB)

Ten companies from last year’s ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2022. H2O Innovation Inc. and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s inclusion in this year’s list marks their third consecutive appearance on the OTCQX Best 50.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF )

) Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF )

) Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF )

) Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF )

) Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX: GDLC )

) Converge Technology Solutions Corporation (OTCQX: CTSDF )

) POET Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: POETF )

) H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCQX: HEOFF )

) Nanoxplore Inc. (OTCQX: NNXPF )

) Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC)

Adventus Mng Corp. (OTCQX: ADVZF)

The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

Rank Company Symbol 1 Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (OTCQX: NSCIF ) 2 Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: CNSNF ) 3 InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCQX: IPOOF ) 4 Filo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: FLMMF ) 5 Journey Energy Inc. (OTCQX: JRNGF ) 6 Opsens, Inc. (OTCQX: OPSSF ) 7 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCQX: ETHE ) 8 IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF ) 9 Corsa Coal Corp. (OTCQX: CRSXF ) 10 Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCQX: OBELF ) 11 Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF ) 12 Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF ) 13 NOVONIX LTD. (OTCQX: NVNXF ) 14 Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: PTRUF) 15 Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCQX: ETCG ) 16 Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (OTCQX: WOWMF) 17 Labrador Gold Corp. (OTCQX: NKOSF ) 18 Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX: WSTRF ) 19 Eloro Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF ) 20 Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: TAALF ) 21 Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF ) 22 Torq Resources Inc. (OTCQX: TRBMF ) 23 Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX: BDRBF, BDRAF) 24 Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc (OTCQX: CCNB ) 25 Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCQX: FCUUF ) 26 Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX: GDLC ) 27 Indiva Ltd. (OTCQX: NDVAF ) 28 Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: MLNLF ) 29 Converge Technology Solutions Corporation (OTCQX: CTSDF ) 30 POET Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: POETF ) 31 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF ) 32 Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ARREF ) 33 Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: ENZN ) 34 Yankuang Energy Group Co Ltd. (OTCQX: YZCAY, YZCHF) 35 ASM International N.V. (OTCQX: ASMIY ) 36 NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCQX: NIOBF ) 37 Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCQX: THBRF ) 38 SVB&T Corporation OTCQX: SVBT ) 39 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCQX: MRVFF ) 40 Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV ) 41 GOODNESS GROWTH HLDGS INC. (OTCQX: GDNSF ) 42 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: IVPAF ) 43 H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCQX: HEOFF ) 44 Nanoxplore Inc. OTCQX: NNXPF ) 45 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC ) 46 Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG , CNIGO , CNIGP ) 47 Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC ) 48 MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD ) 49 Adventus Mng Corp. (OTCQX: ADVZF) 50 GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCQX: GRRB )

OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2021, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2022 OTCQX Best 50:

traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2020

closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2021

closing share price on December 31, 2021, greater than on December 31, 2020

traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2021

not a “penny stock” on December 31, 2021, as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2021

View the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking .

OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

