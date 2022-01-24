Garfunkel Wild Expands with Return of Two Alumni as Partners

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C. (GW), a law firm dedicated to the health care industry, is pleased to welcome back Ray Mulry, former General Counsel at Health Care Navigator, and David Gold, corporate and securities attorney and previous General Counsel of MagnaCare. Both Mr. Mulry and Mr. Gold will be members of GW’s Health Care, Corporate and Finance Groups.



“We take great pride when our alumni continue their distinguished careers and then return to the GW family to share their breadth of knowledge with our clients,” said Andrew Blustein, Chairman of GW. “At a time when our client base is expanding nationally, we are very fortunate to have two former general counsels with a unique understanding of the nuances of the health care industry rejoin. Our clients will greatly benefit from their experience and perspective.”

Ray Mulry spent over a decade as a senior executive and General Counsel of Health Care Navigator, a national post-acute care organization, with affiliates operating portfolios of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, a national provider of rehabilitation therapy for long-term care settings, a hospice and palliative care provider, and physician management company.

“As general counsel, I was responsible for a wide array of corporate, transactional, regulatory and compliance matters,” said Ray Mulry, Co-Chair of GW’s Long-Term Care Transactions Group. “Whether I was involved in acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or financing matters, the lessons of being a practical, goal oriented and cost effective GW lawyer were always ingrained in me and allowed me to serve my clients well. I am excited to be back.”

Mr. Gold left GW to become General Counsel of one of New York State’s largest managed care companies where he was responsible for all regulatory and corporate matters. In addition to his former role as General Counsel, his experience includes serving as a Partner in private practice where he represented clients in a broad range of corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, private equity financing, loan transactions and private placements.

“Knowing the culture and reputation of GW as a leader in health care law made returning an easy choice,” said David Gold, GW Partner. “I will be able to combine my expertise in complex corporate transactions with my experience in health care and collaborate again with my GW colleagues to better serve my clients.”

GW’s Health Care, Corporate and Finance Groups are widely recognized for handling sophisticated healthcare transactions and regulatory advice to a wide array of clients.

The return of alumni partners, Mr. Mulry and Mr. Gold helps further GW’s strategic growth and expansion including the opening of its newest office in Florida.

