Flow Capital portfolio company EverWash acquires omniX

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) portfolio company EverWash announces closing acquisition of omniX. EverWash, a U.S. leader in car wash membership and subscription management, announced that it has acquired omniX Labs, industry-leading real-time vehicle analytics and Machine Learning (ML) platform. This acquisition will deepen EverWash’s capability to gain key sales and marketing insights at car washes to benefit their wash partners and customers. Together, EverWash and omniX Labs will use vehicle-centric data to improve the car care life cycle experience, while setting their eyes on other industries that can benefit from their proprietary analytics and ML models.



“As a proven leader in the innovation and development of the car wash membership business, EverWash efficiently provides a mobile platform for subscribers and robust end-to-end solution for car wash operators,” said Scott Caplan, cofounder and president of EverWash. “In order for our business to embark on the next leg of our high-growth journey, the acquisition of omniX Labs will accelerate our ability to provide even more vehicle-centric actionable data that we can use to personalize the customers experience and improve the operators' bottom line."

EverWash and omniX Labs have been working together since May 2020, but this complete merger will bring two leading technology platforms together to provide car care operators and retailers full lifecycle visibility into their customers.

Flow Capital Corp. is proud to be associated with high growth companies like EverWash. “EverWash is a high-growth SaaS software company that is subscriber-enabling the highly fragmented car wash industry. By providing a simple mobile platform for subscribers and robust end-to-end solution for car wash operators, EverWash is revolutionizing the economics of car washes. We are glad to be partnering with EverWash on the next leg of their high-growth journey,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

