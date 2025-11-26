Flow Capital Announces 2025 Normal Course Issuer Bid For Common Shares

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces today its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 2,115,988 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the Company’s "public float" (i.e., the common shares held by non-insiders) (the “NCIB”). The NCIB remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

‍The NCIB will commence on December 2, 2025, and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the Company purchasing 2,115,988 common shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB, and (iii) December 1, 2026.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the Company’s underlying value and prospects. At such times, purchasing the Company’s common shares represents an appropriate use of its financial resources and is expected to enhance shareholder value.

The Company has engaged Ventum Financial Corp. to act as its broker for the NCIB (the “Broker”). The NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSXV, and the purchase and payment for the common shares will be made from the Company’s existing working capital at the market price of the applicable securities at the time of acquisition, plus any brokerage fees charged by the Broker. All common shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be canceled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic purchase plan (“APP”) with the Broker as the designated broker. The APP provides a set of standard instructions to the Broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the limits and other terms set out in the APP. The Broker will determine the timing of these purchases in its sole discretion, based on purchasing parameters set by the Company and subject to the policies of the TSXV, applicable securities laws, and the terms of the APP.

To the Company’s knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers, insiders, or their associates or affiliates, have any present intention to sell any securities to the Company during the course of the NCIB. Under the Company’s current normal course issuer bid which commenced on December 2, 2024, the Company purchased 1,226,500 common shares at an average price of $0.7372 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $904,160.

A copy of the Form 5G – Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid, filed by the Company with the TSXV in respect of the NCIB, can be obtained from the Company upon request, free of charge.

